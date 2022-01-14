Ascendis Health secures R550 million loan facility

ASCENDIS Health’s share price increased 8.8 percent to 87 cents yesterday after it said that a new debt facility of R550 million had been advanced to it, the proceeds of which were used to settle the debt owed to a lender, Emma Healthcare Holdings, and to provide additional working capital.

The new loan was advanced under the existing Senior Facility Agreement and retained the terms and interest rate of the debt owed to Emma as at December 29, save the extension of the maturity date to January 31, 2022, in order to finalise a recapitalisation plan being agreed between the lender consortium and the board.