Ascendis positioned to respond to health needs

DURBAN - ASCENDIS Health said yesterday that its businesses were well positioned to respond to the health and wellness needs of customers as Covid-19 continues to be a threat in global markets.

Ascendis Health, a health and wellness company marketing a portfolio of brands and products, said in the business update that its portfolio might be regarded as “Covid-19 defensive”.

“Several of our businesses are well-positioned to respond to the health and wellness needs of customers through the supply and manufacture of vitamins, minerals, supplements, nutraceuticals and overthe-counter medicines by ensuring that chronic comorbidities are managed through the manufacture and supply of antiretrovirals, oncology and anti infective treatments, as well as providing lifesaving hospital equipment including ventilators and respirators,” the group added.

In June this year, the company and its lenders agreed to extend the repayment obligations on its debt facility to December 2021, with no payments required in advance.

“Importantly, the group also raised R100 million ahead of concluding the refinance to fund the distribution of ventilation equipment and respiratory interventions which were, and remain, fundamental in the treatment of Covid-19,” the group said.