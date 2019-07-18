Stephen Saad, Aspen Group Chief Executive. image: supplied.

JOHANNESBURG - JSE Limited listed Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (APN), a global multinational specialty pharmaceutical company, is again reaching out to less fortunate citizens through its Mandela Day projects being hosted on 6 continents.



Stephen Saad, Aspen Group Chief Executive said, “This is the ninth year that we will participate in Mandela Day, and in 2019 we’ll do so through more than 120 projects in 40 countries. Our Group-wide effort is indicative of our international commitment to socio-economic development and our actions remain closely aligned to our corporate tagline “Healthcare. We Care”. Our intentions are to ensure that our actions aren’t limited to 67 minutes one day a year, but that our projects are sustainable and that partnerships are developed with worthy beneficiaries who we strive to continue to support through related initiatives where possible.”





“We remain overwhelmed at the impact that many of our Mandela Day projects have had on communities beyond the annual 18 July event. The majority of these projects are driven by our employees who volunteer selflessly to make a difference in the lives of others and I am humbled and encouraged that many of them become personally involved with their chosen beneficiary on a long term basis. This attitude underscores our corporate ethos of showing respect and care to others while instilling a spirit of dignity in citizens who have been disadvantaged through harsh circumstances that they have not chosen, but are unfairly subjected to. ”





Aspen’s Mandela Day projects cover a broad spectrum of initiatives that include healthcare, nutrition, education, social enhancement and development, infrastructural improvements, animal wellbeing and preserving the environment. There is no discrimination in beneficiary selection with kindness shown to citizens of all ages from all walks of life.





“Our sentiments are not driven exclusively by financial contributions but rather through physical actions which enable anyone to give back of their time. Some employees adopt very practical actions such as cleaning the home of a shut-in pensioner or cooking for them, planting mangroves to supplement a threatened ecosystem, improving play areas for children at orphanages, taking wheelchair-bound people on a walk through a park followed by a picnic or simply gifting a meal to a hungry or homeless person,” added Saad.





Over the past eight years, the Group has engaged in more than 450 projects in 39 countries which have impacted the lives of some 470 000 beneficiaries.



