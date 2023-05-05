Aspen Pharmacare concludes distribution agreement with Amgen

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings said yesterday it had concluded an agreement with Amgen for Aspen to market, distribute, use and sell Amgen’s products in South Africa for an initial but renewable term of five years. “Amgen is a biotechnology pioneer whose medicines reach millions of seriously ill patients around the world. Amgen’s products include Aranesp, Amgevita, Prolia, Repatha, NPlate, Vectibix and Blincyto,” a statement said.

Amgen would manufacture and supply its products to Aspen for the duration of the contract. The deal included future pipeline products and an opportunity for expansion into the rest of sub-Saharan Africa. The transaction was part of Aspen’s strategy to be a partner of choice to leading global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for niche products in emerging markets.