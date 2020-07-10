Aspen Pharmacare gets fined £2.10m in UK

DURBAN - Aspen Pharmacare eased more than 3percent on the JSE yesterday after the drug maker announced that the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had confirmed its decision to fine it £2.10million (R45m).

The fine emanated from a 2017 investigation for alleged anti-competitive conduct of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU on the supply of fludrocortisone acetate 0.1mg tablets and dexamethasone 2mg tablets in the UK.

Although the CMA dropped the dexamethasone investigation in August last year, it informed Aspen of the possibility of the fine after the group entered into an agreement to acquire a potential competitor with the consequence that the conclusion of the agreement resulted in anti-competitive behaviour.

Aspen also made commitments to pay an ex gratia payment of £8m for the purposes of addressing the competition concerns arising from certain aspects of the investigation by the CMA.

It said it would also dispose of its rights to fludrocortisone in the UK to an independent third party overseen by the CMA and Aspen.