Aspen Pharmacare share price up on good earnings forecast

Aspen Pharmacare’s headline earnings per share were expected to increase by between 34 and 38 percent for the six months ended December 31, to between 758.7 cents and 781.3c, compared with the same period in 2021, a trading update said yesterday.

Normalised headline earnings per share (NHEPS) of continuing operations would increase by between 18 and 22 percent, to between 798c and 825c per share, compared with 676.2c in 2021.

Normalised headline earnings per share comprise headline earnings per share adjusted for specific non-trading items and is the primary measure used by management to assess Aspen’s underlying financial performance.

Growth in NHEPS was lower than growth in headline earnings per share primarily as a result of reduced normalisation adjustments relating to restructuring costs and transaction costs that do not impact the growth in headline earnings per share.