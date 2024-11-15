Astral Foods board appoints Gary Arnold as the new CEO

Astral Foods announced yesterday that its chief operating officer Gary Arnold would be appointed CEO from February 1, 2025 following the retirement of Chris Schutte from the position on January 30, 2025, at the annual general meeting (AGM). The board announced Schutte’s retirement on August 8, 2024, and that a successor was being sought.

“Following the completion of a robust replacement process by the Nomination Committee, the board is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary Arnold as Astral’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 February 2025,” the integrated poultry producing group said in a JSE regulatory notice. Arnold is currently serving as the group COO, as well as an executive director since 2012, and has worked alongside Schutte for many years. He started his career in 1997 as animal nutritionist for Meadow Feeds Delmas and Meadow Feeds Welkom. Effective 1 October 2021, Gary was appointed as Group COO of Astral. This position was introduced with a specific mandate to optimise expansion opportunities and continuous improvement initiatives, whilst effectively allocating capital and human resources across all Astral divisions.