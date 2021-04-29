Astral Foods revises its earnings guidance down 35% to 40%

DURBAN - ASTRAL Foods yesterday revised its earnings guidance for the six months to end March to a decline of between 35 percent and 40 percent.

This comes after the poultry producer said in the first trading update released in March that it expected its earnings not to fall by more than 45 percent compared to last year.

Astral now expects its headline earnings per share (Heps) to decline by between 35 percent and 40 percent, to be between 571 cents a share and 618c, down from last year’s 951c.

Its earnings per share (Eps) were also likely to decline by between 35 percent and 40 percent, to be between 571c and 618c, down from 951c reported last year.

The group expects to release its half-year results on May 17.

