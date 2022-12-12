Astron Energy announces R220m Development Fund for small businesses. This fund will be used “in the Astron Energy value chain and its linked communities,” a statement said.

CEO Thabiet Booley said the Astron Energy Development Fund (AEDF) is a “milestone in our transformation journey as an organisation”. It should be noted that Astron Energy operates the second largest petroleum retail network in South Africa with over 800 Caltex retail service stations which are in the process of being rebranded to Astron Energy. “This has been an incredibly exciting year for Astron Energy as we launched the roll-out of our new brand across the country, while our refinery in Milnerton is in the process of being restarted,” Booley said at the launch of the Fund in Cape Town.

CEO Thabiet Booley. Supplied “The launch of the AEDF is the next major step for us as a company which is committed to making a meaningful difference in the communities in which we operate.” “For us, this is about seeking to create sustainable and meaningful change and prosperity for small businesses in the Astron Energy value chain and in under-resourced communities around our facilities.” “We understand that the micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (SMME) sector is crucial to economic growth, job creation and shared prosperity in South Africa and we are committed to playing our role in this regard,” he added.

According to Debbie Parker, Head of the AEDF, the aim of the Fund is to support the establishment and/or growth of existing or potential local SMMEs that will create employment as they grow. The Astron Energy Development Fund has three flagship programmes Growing Emerging Businesses

Astron Energy will support new or existing small businesses in the fuel and lubricants value chain through the provision of preferential rate development loans and/or business development support. Priority will be given to beneficiaries from disadvantaged groups, e.g., as a result of race, gender, disability, youth and rural location, but no race group will be excluded. Black owned businesses in the refinery By-Products (LPG & Bitumen) and Retail sectors of the liquid fuel value chain are a focus area. Small Business Support Distress or bridging finance together with business development support for key small business suppliers and retailers from disadvantaged groups.

Business development support extends to training and mentoring in the areas of leadership, strategy, marketing, safety standards, as well as the provision of finance, tax, legal and other services to help establish a firm foundation for each business. Growing our communities This programme is focused on the communities in and around the Astron Energy facilities and those of our key customers.

According to the statement, the AEDF has partnered with two NGO organisations, ORT SA and gold Youth Development Agency, to develop life, digital and entrepreneurial skills in targeted high school students and unemployed youth. The energy company also said, a further aspect of this programme is to support micro business incubation through grants, the development of business skills for micro/small business owners and the formalisation of micro/small businesses so that they can compete for funding/investment. According to Booley, the launch of the AEDF is over and above the R100 million in interest-free loans granted to small black-owned enterprises through the company’s Enterprise & Supplier Development Fund which has been going since 2015 and remains a priority programme for the company.