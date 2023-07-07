Attacq and PIC reach agreement on 30% stake in Waterfall City

Attacq, the JSE listed REITA said yesterday agreements had been concluded for the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to acquire a 30% stake in subsidiary Waterfall Investment Company (AWIC), which owns Attacq’s flagship development Waterfall City, for R2.7 billion. The parties had announced in February that they were considering a deal to acquire a stake in AWIC and provide it with a shareholder loan advance.

Should the transaction be approved by shareholders, the PIC would acquire 30% of the shares and shareholder loans in AWIC in exchange for R2.39bn in cash, with an additional R300 million injected by the PIC as a shareholder loan. Attacq would retain control of AWIC with a majority stake of 70%, and it would continue to provide asset, property, development and fund management services to AWIC at market-related fees. AWIC holds Attacq's completed real estate portfolio and development and leasehold rights in Waterfall City.

Waterfall City represents a diversified investment and development opportunity, offering a "work, play, live" lifestyle within a smart, safe, sustainable environment. For Attacq, the deal would further its objective of introducing a long-term investment partner to AWIC, thereby securing funding for its ongoing Waterfall City development rollout. The transaction would also optimise AWIC and the Attacq Group’s capital structure by improving debt metrics and investment capacity and enhance Attacq’s liquidity position.

Attacq intended to use the proceeds to settle R2.2bn of debt in AWIC and R500m of debt in the rest of the group. The Attacq Group’s gearing, as a result, would decline to 26.3% on a pro forma basis. At the end of April this year, gearing was 38.1%. Attacq said it was also engaging with its debt providers to refinance the remaining group debt on more beneficial terms. A rebalanced capital structure would also afford increased investment capacity to fund future developments, whilst being favourably positioned to optimise potential returns on capital deployed by Attacq in funding developments.