



Reports earlier claimed that two property developers were arrested for allegedly colluding with a CoJ official to allegedly illegally obtain water meters and steal water from the municipality.





Melt Hamman, the interim chief executive of Attacq, said yesterday they were in possession of all paper work and invoicing related to its water connections and consumption and welcomed the opportunity to share the documentation with the relevant authorities. Hamman added that Attacq would like to place on record that none of its staff had been arrested.





“We are also aware of reference made to an amount of R8.2million which was collected with regards to water meters and would like to confirm that Attacq is not a party to this payment,” he said. Jackie van Niekerk, the chief operating officer at Attacq, stressed that Attacq was committed to the long-term sustainable development of Waterfall City and did not condone the illegal use and connections of water. “We are concerned to learn of inferences relating to properties in our portfolio,” she said.





- BUSINESS REPORT

JOHANNESBURG - Attacq, the listed property company that is developing Waterfall City and the Waterfall Logistics Hub in Midrand, has refuted City of Johannesburg (CoJ) allegations about illegal water connections at some of the properties under its management in the precinct.