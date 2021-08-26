Auto & General pushes its relief fund up to R370m
AUTO & General Insurance has increased its relief fund up to R370 million, as it recently pledged a further R50m to be used to provide food security in areas most impacted by the effects of Covid-19.
In April last year, Auto & General Insurance and its holding company, Telesure Investment Holdings (TIH), pledged R320m to assist South Africa’s Covid-relief efforts, while R50m was used to support the National Solidarity Fund and R70m was used to support small businesses that were not able to earn an income during the lockdown.
It said R200m was used to provide food security, and over 15 months, 313 000 food parcels, with enough provisions to feed a family of four for one month, were provided to more than 1.2 million people in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and North West.
Tom Creamer, the chief executive of TIH, said: “We’ll be working with the trusted non-profit organisations that we used previously to feed over 300 000 people in communities that are in dire need. At the end of the day, hunger is a major concern, and we want to play our part to assist those in need.”
BUSINESS REPORT