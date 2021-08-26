Auto & General pushes its relief fund up to R370m

AUTO & General Insurance has increased its relief fund up to R370 million, as it recently pledged a further R50m to be used to provide food security in areas most impacted by the effects of Covid-19.

In April last year, Auto & General Insurance and its holding company, Telesure Investment Holdings (TIH), pledged R320m to assist South Africa’s Covid-relief efforts, while R50m was used to support the National Solidarity Fund and R70m was used to support small businesses that were not able to earn an income during the lockdown.