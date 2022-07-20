Aveng subsidiary McConnell Dowel bags big bridge project in Tasmania

Aveng’s share price surged 3.87 percent to R18 on the JSE yesterday afternoon, after the group said its Australasia-based subsidiary McConnell Dowell had been awarded a AU$600 million (about R6.9 billion) contract by the Tasmanian Department of State Growth. The contract is to deliver Tasmania’s largest transport infrastructure project, the New Bridgewater Bridge. The awarded contract increases McConnell Dowell’s work in hand to about AU$3bn (R35bn) in July 2022.

The project involves replacing the existing lift span bridge built in the 1940s, with a new modern contemporary bridge spanning 1km over the River Derwent. McConnell Dowell’s design features a new, four lane bridge downstream of the existing bridge, including enhanced interchanges and a dedicated shared pathway for cyclists and pedestrians, and a navigation height matching the Bowen Bridge. The upgrade will benefit the 22000 people who travel across the bridge each day including residents, commuters and freight vehicles, and will fix the missing link in Tasmania’s national highway, a statement from Aveng said.