JOHANNESBURG – Comair has appointed aviation sector veterans Glenn Orsmond and Wrenelle Stander as joint chief executives for the airline, following the resignation of Erik Venter. Stander is currently executive director of Comair’s airline division, while Orsmond, a chartered accountant, was Comair’s financial director for eight years from 1995 to 2003.

“The new chief executives’ task will be to optimise our airline business performance, whilst also building on the diversification strategy that has been central to the group’s growth in stagnant market conditions. The group is less reliant on the notoriously volatile airline businesses, which are so dependent on the performance of the broader economy. These other businesses now contribute 30percent of profit,” board chairperson Piet van Hoven said yestersday.

“The board believes that the combined experience of nearly 60 years in the aviation industry, supported by their individual strengths will be the recipe for success to further build on Comair’s legacy of achieving 73 years’ uninterrupted operating profit,” Van Hoven said.

BUSINESS REPORT