Avo app reaches 500 000 customer milestone in record time, says Nedbank

Lender Nedbank said last week that its Avo super app had achieved the 500 000-customer milestone in record time. Helping South African consumers and businesses go digital is the underlying proposition of Avo by Nedbank.

Nedbank said Avo had scaled massively in the 17 months since launch, with the lift in both customers and businesses continuing to grow at unprecedented rates. It said more than 20 000 merchants had now signed up on Avo. “The milestone comes as Avo launches its ‘Green is the New Black’ campaign for the hotly anticipated Black Friday season. With incredible up to 70 percent off deals in shopping, to R1 shock takeaway deals, Avo has something for everyone this month,” it said..