Avon and Natura &Co join forces to create a leading direct-to-consumer global beauty group









Avon has announced the completion of Natura &Co’s acquisition of Avon Products, Inc. and the appointment of the new senior leadership team. Photo: Supplied INTERNATIONAL – Avon has announced the completion of Natura &Co’s acquisition of Avon Products, Inc. and the appointment of the new senior leadership team to drive the company’s next phase of growth. The landmark transaction creates the world’s fourth-largest pure-play beauty company. This marks a major new step in building a purpose-driven group committed to a different way of doing business. Natura &Co, which trades on the B3 stock exchange in Sao Paulo, also expects to begin trading through ADRs on the NYSE (NTCO) on January 6. The combination of Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop significantly amplifies the reach of a multi-channel, multi-brand group that will be an unparalleled leader in the Direct-to-Consumer space, bringing beauty to over 200 million consumers across the world anytime, anywhere, every day through multiple channels, touchpoints and iconic brands. Natura &Co will hold leading positions in relationship selling, on and offline, through both Avon and Natura, with over 6.3 million Consultants and Representatives. The group will also have a strong position in retail with more than 3,000 stores and an expanded digital presence across all the companies. Natura &Co will have combined annual gross revenues of over US$10 billion, more than 40,000 associates, a broad and complementary product portfolio across key categories and a global footprint in over 100 countries. As a purpose-driven company, Natura &Co will have a stronger voice to advocate for causes including female empowerment, fighting the climate crisis, cruelty-free cosmetics and developing strong ties with local communities, all of which are part of its belief in a better way of doing business through positive social, economic and environmental impact.

Luiz Seabra, co-founder of Natura, said, "Natura has just finished celebrating its 50th anniversary, and there could be no better way to open this next chapter in our history than to welcome Avon into our family. We are united by a shared vision and a passion for beauty and relationships, and together, we will be an even stronger force for good, striving to build a fairer and more beautiful world".

Roberto Marques, who became Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Natura &Co in 2017, will also serve as Group Chief Executive Officer. Marques joined Natura Board of Directors about four years ago. During this period, he championed the global, multi-channel, multi-brand approach, leading the acquisition of The Body Shop in 2017 and now the combination with Avon. He has extensive global experience and a strong transformation track record in the consumer goods industry, having held, prior to Natura &Co, various senior leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson and Mondelez International for over 30 years.

Marques will continue to head a diverse and experienced Group Operating Committee (GOC), which includes the Chief Executives of each of the four businesses and brands as well as key functional positions. The four business units have been organised based on the Group’s strategic priorities at this stage:

Natura &Co Latin America, encompassing responsibility for the P&Ls of Natura, Avon, The Body Shop in the region and Aesop in Brazil. This role will also have responsibility for the innovation and stewardship globally of the Natura brand Avon (excluding Latin America), responsible for the P&L of all the market clusters in Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia. This role will also be responsible for the Avon brand innovation and stewardship globally. Additionally, in the future, it will have responsibility for the Natura brand’s international expansion outside of Latin America The Body Shop Aesop

Joao Paulo Ferreira is assuming the role of Chief Executive Latin America of Natura &Co. The new organization in Latin America will allow the group’s four brands to maximise their potential, capture significant synergies and accelerate growth across their footprint and multi-channel presence. Ferreira successfully led Natura’s revitalisation of its direct selling model since becoming Chief Executive in October 2016, energising the new commercial model and digitalisation.

Angela Cretu is appointed Chief Executive of Avon, responsible for the business outside of Latin America and for the oversight of the Avon brand globally. Cretu has over 20 years of experience at Avon in various senior executive roles, most recently as Group Vice President and General Manager, Central Europe, responsible for 18 countries. Before that she successfully led the Eastern Europe and Africa/Middle East clusters and Global roles.

David Boynton will remain Chief Executive of The Body Shop, continuing driving the transformation and brand revitalisation which is underway and already yielding positive results.

Michael O’Keeffe, Chief Executive of Aesop since 2003, also remains in his current position, driving the high growth of this unique and prestigious brand and, with the support of the rest of the group, transforming it into a true triple bottom line business.

