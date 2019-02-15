CAPE TOWN – Axiz, information technology value added distributor, on Thursday announced its strategic partnership with DataVoice – a Cisco development partner offering a powerful voice recording solution for Cisco telephony systems. The company said in a statement that the partnership enabled Axiz to increase the value of its Cisco voice solution with a more comprehensive offering and bolster its already strong and diverse Cisco reseller base.

DataVoice is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) that develops specialised interaction recording and management solutions into a variety of segments within international markets.

DataVoice Managing Director, Paul Fick said that due to legislation such as the Protection of Personal Information (PoPI) Act, the demand for quality voice recording solutions was ever increasing.

“Cisco is the market leader in voice and unified solutions, and DataVoice has a proven solution, which perfectly complements the Cisco offering,” said Fick.

“Our partnership with DataVoice is particularly exciting as it presents an opportunity to deliver even better services and provide access to the world’s IT products and solutions from leading global brands. DataVoice see Axiz as the leading Cisco distributor in its target markets with highly skilled technical resources,” said Tony Singh, Cisco Pre-Sales Technical Manager, Axiz.

