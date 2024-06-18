AYO appoints advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi interim chairman

Ayo Technology Solutions (AYO) has appointed its board member, advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi interim independent non-executive chairman with effect from June 12, 2024 the company said on Friday. Ramatlhodi, a professional businessman, and advocate with more than 30 years’ business experience, joined the board of the JSE-listed ICT investment group as an independent non-executive director on March 7, 2018.

He previously served as the premier of the Limpopo and held the positions of minister of public services and mineral resources, and deputy minister of correctional services. He was also a member of Parliament. Ramatlhodi is a founding member and the first chairman of the University of the North Arts and Drama Association and chairman of the central cultural committee. He lectured in public international law at the University of the North and is an author of numerous published articles.

He holds a B Juris Studies, Bachelor of Jurisprudence (BA Law), Bachelor of Law (LLB), Master of Science (MSc), and is admitted to the Bars of Lesotho and the Republic of South Africa as an advocate. He has also been awarded an honorary doctorate of law. “The board looks forward to advocate Dr NA Ramatlhodi’s continued contribution to AYO,” the company said. AYO’s share price nearly doubled on Friday afternoon before Ramatlhodi’s appointment, as it rose from R0.66 per share to R1.23 per share.