AYO disrupts business sector as its investment portfolio reaches R6bn

JOHANNESBURG – JSE-listed technology investment group, AYO Technology Solutions (AYO), is disrupting the business sector on more than one score, but it seems to be a strategy that is paying off – with just less than R6bn now in its investment portfolio, zero debt and undoubtedly the most transformed black-owned listed ICT company. The group recently announced its intention to acquire a 100 percent stake in Kathea Communications and 60 percent equity shareholding in Kathea Energy, the group’s first sortie into clean energy. The Kathea Communications transaction makes AYO one of the most dominant players in the burgeoning unified communications sector. The group said on Tuesday that the acquisition played to its investment strategy of following smart living growth industries that used disruptive technologies to advance life, business and the economy. “AYO also believes in organic growth. It has increased its shareholding in promising investments and invested further in its underlying subsidiaries. Looking at innovative means that drive commercial sense – not for a quick fix to the balance sheet, but long-term gains and value for all stakeholders.

“AYO’s is providing innovative financing and other solutions to its clients that is aiding its growth in tough economic times,” the group said.

AYO’s acquisition pipeline is starting to bear fruit, not only with a series of companies it has selected to complement its portfolio but also with the companies approaching the group. Its track record for assisting its beneficiaries to grow and remain relevant appears to be winning favour.

“This has certainly led to the group positioning itself as a leader in several sectors within the ICT space, including; networking and cloud solutions, cybersecurity, digital learning, healthcare, renewable energy and a series of other disruptive technologies that will determine how we all function in the future.

“Key to how it will all work is the understanding of the current impact Internet of Things, robotics and AI are already having on the industry in general, and Africa in particular, which has been historically labour driven.

“Technology’s influence means unemployment is going to spiral, and at present, there is a deficit in the requisite skilled labour to fulfil the jobs of tomorrow. Consequently, AYO’s much-lauded AYO Academy will play a pivotal role in bridging this.

“Having identified key pillars that are set to drive socio-economics, AYO will seek to partner with higher education institutions and international thought leaders to develop the skills South Africa will need in the future,” the tech company said in a statement.

Investment strategy aside, AYO has to date also paid dividends to shareholders, including more than R100 million to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), its major shareholder.

BUSINESS REPORT