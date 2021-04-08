AYO partners with SA Innovation Summit for Scaling Africa series
JOHANNESBURG - AYO TECHNOLOGY Solutions, in partnership with the SA Innovation Summit, said yesterday that it was proud to announce the first AYO Scaling Africa Series, an Africa-based initiative aimed at empowering technopreneurs.
The series would identify and support digital and tech businesses from South Africa, disrupting the ecosystem with novel ways to solve business and everyday needs for communities across South Africa and Africa, it said.
The “Africa Tech Venture Capital Report” shows that 347 African tech start-ups raised $1.4 billion (R20bn) last year.
“The AYO Scaling Africa Series will provide Series A funding-seekers with high-growth strategies and a sustainable competitive advantage, a chance to build capacity and grow. It aims to provide exposure, access to new markets, funding and scaling opportunities, and business support. Entries open on April 6 and are open to technopreneurs across all industry verticals,” it said.
The top five finalists would participate in a virtual pitching den in July and have the opportunity to share their stories in a roundtable discussion and showcase their offerings at the annual SA Innovation Summit from September 21 to 23.
To enter the AYO Scaling Africa Series, visit https://innovationsummit.co.za/ayo-scaling-africa-series/ or contact [email protected] for more information.
Up for grabs was a chance to win R100 000, to be considered for equity investment, gain exposure and market visibility for the business.
Jeni Kostova, a marketing executive at AYO, said: “Although we are a continent of innovative minds and invention, accessing funds to scale a business is not always the easiest to achieve … we (AYO) are therefore delighted to be partnering once again with the SA Innovation Summit, to lead the charge on taking innovation to the next level in South Africa, sustaining its growth and the positive impact in terms of the economic democracy technology can enable.”
BUSINESS REPORT