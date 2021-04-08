AYO partners with SA Innovation Summit for Scaling Africa series

JOHANNESBURG - AYO TECHNOLOGY Solutions, in partnership with the SA Innovation Summit, said yesterday that it was proud to announce the first AYO Scaling Africa Series, an Africa-based initiative aimed at empowering technopreneurs.

The series would identify and support digital and tech businesses from South Africa, disrupting the ecosystem with novel ways to solve business and everyday needs for communities across South Africa and Africa, it said.

The “Africa Tech Venture Capital Report” shows that 347 African tech start-ups raised $1.4 billion (R20bn) last year.

“The AYO Scaling Africa Series will provide Series A funding-seekers with high-growth strategies and a sustainable competitive advantage, a chance to build capacity and grow. It aims to provide exposure, access to new markets, funding and scaling opportunities, and business support. Entries open on April 6 and are open to technopreneurs across all industry verticals,” it said.

The top five finalists would participate in a virtual pitching den in July and have the opportunity to share their stories in a roundtable discussion and showcase their offerings at the annual SA Innovation Summit from September 21 to 23.