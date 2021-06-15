AYO Technology pays Cosatu investment arm Kopano ke Matla R1.3m dividend

Kopano made the investment into the JSE-listed ICT investment organisation in December 2017 – a historical date for South Africa’s ICT sector which, until then, had been untransformed.

“Our investment into AYO was a long runway approach to sustained income for our beneficiary – Cosatu. We are very happy with the R1.3million we have received as a result," said Stephen Nthite, the chief executive at the Kopano Group.

The tech group has come under fire of late, for its decision to pay a dividend despite its healthy cash balance but a reduction in profits.

Nthite said: “We know that technology is having a major impact on the way we will work in the future and it was imperative that we have a stake in this. Although the investment has yet to be fully realised, due to the challenges (unwarranted) AYO is facing at present, it is still nevertheless a sound strategy for us to remain vested as technology’s influence will just increase and AYO is well-placed to grow with it.”