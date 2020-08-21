AYO to acquire 100% of Kathea

CAPE TOWN - AYO Technology Solutions (AYO) plans to acquire 100 percent of Kathea Communication, and 60 percent stake Kathea Energy in deals worth R125.8million.

The acquisitions form part of AYO’s planned expansion and will see the group take a position in the rapidly evolving unified communication sector, and its first foray into the alternative energy space.

AYO chief executive Howard Plaatjes said they were looking to invest in disruptive technologies that can add value to South Africa and assist the country in dealing with a future that includes smart living and smart working. South Africa is also heavily impacted by climate change and a lack of reliable energy supply.

“Clean and renewable energy has become an imperative, and demand will continue to grow as the planet’s resources are depleted, especially if we do not come up with the necessary solutions now,” said Plaatjes.

He said the transactions supported the group’s thinking in regard to South Africa’s people-planet sustainability, and the group looked forward to welcoming Kathea Communications and Kathea Energy into its operations.