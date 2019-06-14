Supplied



AYO Technology Solutions has come out to state that accounting firm BDO said on Wednesday that it did not believe that its unqualified audit opinion of AYO Technology Solutions results ending August 31 would change, based upon the information obtained during the agreed-upon procedures.

This is in contrast to the report published in Business Report on Wednesday stating that BDO had said that it did not believe that its unqualified audit opinion of AYO Technology Solutions interim results would change.





Business Report regrets the error. AYO on Tuesday released a voluntary SENS announcement where it stated that it had engaged its external auditors, BDO, to commence with the audit of the 2018 interim results.





“On completion of the audit, the company will release restated audited 2018 interim results and provide all the necessary disclosure, as required by international financial reporting standards (IFRS), the Companies Act, and the JSE listings requirements - including full details of the errors in the application of IFRS. AYO reiterates that it is co-operating fully with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in addressing matters that were raised out of both the internal review and the external fact-finding report. The company also reaffirms that it is of the opinion that changes that have been highlighted in the review and the fact-finding, do not affect the August 2018 audited results.”





