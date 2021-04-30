Babies R Us expands its services by offering wellness centre for families

Parents can now seek medical advice while shopping for baby products at Babies R Us.

The baby product retailer has expanded its services by offering a family wellness and care centre.

The wellness centre will have an onsite nursing sister that will be providing advice.

The company said this was designed in collaboration with health-care professionals.

Toys R Us & Babies R Us SA marketing manager Catherine Jacoby said: “We view health and wellness as a major category opportunity. The product assortment is tailored for mum’s needs from natural supplements, traditional treatments covering cold and flu meds, to fertility, and breast-feeding supplements including milk/lactation bars”.

The wellness centre, according to the retailer, will also offer a range of health and care products for pregnancy, parenthood, and holistic family well-being.

The company said the health and wellness brands target a growing demand from existing customers and the new generation of parents, babies, and children to the Babies R Us brand.

“The new generation of digitally savvy, health-conscious parents are searching for convenient, one-stop solutions for healthy pregnancies, breast-feeding support as well as for healthy babies and kids, that adapt to their unique needs and lifestyles, and Babies R Us Wellness meets this need,” added Jacoby.

The retailer said combining clinical expertise with consumer insights helps develop solutions that meet the growing and evolving needs of new parents and healthy living.

Babies R Us Wellness is now available at the Gateway and Pavilion branch in Cape Town.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE