Babies R Us South Africa launches new in-store Wellness Clinics

According to the company, the aim is to create a one-stop solution with everything needed to keep mom and her family healthy, the inclusion of BRU Wellness Clinics have now made it easier for moms to access exceptional medical care, advice and practical tips on caring for their child.

Led by experienced professional, Ronel Grant, BRU Wellness, launched its first fully integrated health and wellness clinic at Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Durban in May and later at East Point mall in Gauteng. Following its success, the brand is soon to extend its offering to the Western Cape.

“Our range of services are geared towards holistic care – whether you are planning a family, pregnant, or seeking resources on caring for your children. We offer moms, a safe and calm environment, to consult with a professional nursing sister about health concerns,” said Grant.

The company said, under the professional supervision of qualified midwife and nursing practitioner, Claire de Villiers, the Babies R Us Wellness Clinic at Gateway, offers a variety of services including pregnancy wellness checks and advice; post-natal care as well as Caesarean section wound monitoring; baby wellness incorporating weight, growth and health assessment as well as development milestones and pap smears.