Babies R Us South Africa launches new in-store Wellness Clinics
Baby products retailer Babies R Us South Africa has introduced wellness clinics to its family-oriented wellness departments in selected stores.
According to the company, the aim is to create a one-stop solution with everything needed to keep mom and her family healthy, the inclusion of BRU Wellness Clinics have now made it easier for moms to access exceptional medical care, advice and practical tips on caring for their child.
Led by experienced professional, Ronel Grant, BRU Wellness, launched its first fully integrated health and wellness clinic at Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Durban in May and later at East Point mall in Gauteng. Following its success, the brand is soon to extend its offering to the Western Cape.
“Our range of services are geared towards holistic care – whether you are planning a family, pregnant, or seeking resources on caring for your children. We offer moms, a safe and calm environment, to consult with a professional nursing sister about health concerns,” said Grant.
The company said, under the professional supervision of qualified midwife and nursing practitioner, Claire de Villiers, the Babies R Us Wellness Clinic at Gateway, offers a variety of services including pregnancy wellness checks and advice; post-natal care as well as Caesarean section wound monitoring; baby wellness incorporating weight, growth and health assessment as well as development milestones and pap smears.
Grant said the clinic also offers advice and recommendations to mothers facing breast-feeding challenges, on how to best supplement with infant formula feeding, as well as guidance on the introduction to solid foods.
Other areas of focus in the clinic range from sleep and potty training advice, treatment of minor ailments such as colic, teething, constipation, reflux, rashes, allergies as well as upper respiratory infections.
“We understand that each family is different and take a family-centred approach to the care we provide. Our goal is to make the entire process seamless, from shopping for baby essentials, to wellness and this one-stop solution allows us to simplify, integrate and streamline access to these much-needed services,” said Grant.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE