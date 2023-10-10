Balwin inaugurates R94m road linking Mamelodi and Silver Lakes, east of Pretoria

JSE-listed Balwin Properties, a property developer, yesterday said it inaugurated a newly built dual carriageway on Friday, October 6, that was set to significantly alleviate traffic congestion in the Hazeldean area, east of Pretoria. Speaking at the launch, Steve Brookes, CEO of Balwin Properties, said: “We have a proud track record of developing beyond our fence line, and benefiting the communities in which we operate. The newly constructed Hazeldean Boulevard is an important link between Mamelodi and Silver Lakes that will take significant pressure off Silver Lakes Drive.”

Hazeldean Boulevard spans 3km and includes an underpass at the N4, linking Ridge Road in the Hazeldean Precinct with Lagoon Drive in Riverwalk, providing Hazeldean residents with a northern exit point to Bronkhorstspruit Road, and Riverwalk commuters with a southern exit point to Lynnwood Road. About 658 direct and indirect job opportunities were created by the construction of the road. The R94-million new road formed part of bulk infrastructure to the value of R415m being implemented by Balwin in the Tshwane node, it said in a statement.