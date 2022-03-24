Balwin predicts steady annual earnings growth sustained by demand for new middle to higher income apartments

BALWIN Properties’ core headline earnings per share is expected to increase by between 12 to 17 percent for the year to end-February 28, to between 80 and 83.6 cents per share, the group said in a trading update yesterday. Consolidated headline earnings per share was expected to rise between two and seven percent to between 72.9 and 76.5 cents a share compared with 71.5 cents last year. The annual results are expected to be released around May 6.

Management of the group that builds middle to higher income apartments said the results demonstrated a steady recovery from the prior year. Demand remained strong, and an approximate 16 percent revenue increase from apartments was recognised in revenue. The focus on the Green Collection developments continued - this was a popular product due to a lower selling price. These had grown to 31 percent of all apartments handed over in the year, (2021: 23 percent), contributing 19 percent to revenue (14 percent).

The main source of revenue was from the Classic Collection developments which constituted 60 percent of apartments recognised in revenue (70 percent), and contributed 65 percent of revenue (2021: 74 percent). The remaining 9 percent of apartments handed over comprised the Signature Collection developments (2021: seven percent), contributing 16 percent of revenue (2021:12 percent). Some 1 900 apartments had been pre-sold beyond the reporting period and were not recorded in revenue in the current financial year.

Funding partners continued to be engaged with, to ensure that financial support remained in place. “The group is pleased with the cash position of R659 million at year end, an increase of R328m from the prior year.” The group had secured R560m in term loans from Stanlib and Sanlam during the year.

Balwin continued with its plan to provide green home loans to customers by offering an eco-home loan product. Contributions from annuity income initiatives constitute a negligible portion of total profits, but the board had identified “significant potential opportunities” in this regard and intended to actively pursue these. Initial annuity offerings were expected to add to group profitability in the 2024 financial year.

Approximately 2 960 apartments sold and recognised in revenue in the year represent a more than 16 percent increase compared with 2 546 apartments in 2021. The share price gained 0.96 percent to R3.15 after midday yesterday - the price has steadily drifted lower over 12 months from R4.45. [email protected]