CAPE TOWN - Balwin Properties, a developer of high-quality apartments, reported a robust performance for the six months to August 31 despite prevailing economic headwinds and consumer pressure.
CE Steve Brookes said: “The first half results are very encouraging. We’ve adapted our sales offering to include more one- and two-bedroom apartments. We also launched focused promotional campaigns that have supported strong sales in the period.”
Balwin continued to focus on cash preservation with cash resources increasing to R211 million. An interim dividend of 11.70 cents per ordinary share was declared.