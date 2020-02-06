CAPE TOWN - Balwin Properties, a JSE-listed developer of high quality apartments, said on Thursday it would build a R9 billion, 5020 apartment development in Waterfall, Midrand, called Munyaka, over eight years.
CEO Steve Brookes said Munyaka, which translates to “Crystal” in Venda, would be the crown jewel in the group’s development portfolio.
“We have worked closely with our architects to bring something exceptional to South African sectional title buyers and believe that it will not only set a new standard for lifestyle estate living in Waterfall, but indeed in the country,” he said.