Balwin Properties to extend Thaba Eco Village development with 7443 new apartments
BALWIN Properties has acquired more land in the south of Johannesburg for between R100 million - R300 million to extend its Thaba Eco Village development by 7 443 apartments.
The development would also comprise luxury duplexes and free standing homes to be built by construction companies in that field. The development would establish a firm pipeline for Balwin in the south of Johannesburg for the next decade, and will provide the opportunity for purchasers of various income groups to own a home in a world-class eco estate, the group said in a statement yesterday.
The Greater Thaba Development would also consist of various amenities, including a school, value retail, a filling station, a Crystal Lagoon, an Art Park, and a vast green space allowing for trail running, mountain biking and hiking.
Balwin hoped to apply for the status of a Unesco World Heritage site for the reserve area.
Various species of wildlife would be introduced into the reserve areas.
The top structure of the development was expected to start during the first quarter of 2026, with first handovers following about six months later.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE