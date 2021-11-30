Balwin Properties to extend Thaba Eco Village development with 7443 new apartments

BALWIN Properties has acquired more land in the south of Johannesburg for between R100 million - R300 million to extend its Thaba Eco Village development by 7 443 apartments.

The development would also comprise luxury duplexes and free standing homes to be built by construction companies in that field. The development would establish a firm pipeline for Balwin in the south of Johannesburg for the next decade, and will provide the opportunity for purchasers of various income groups to own a home in a world-class eco estate, the group said in a statement yesterday.