Balwin top execs get bonus bonanza for the financial year ended February 28

It said the bonus shares were awarded on August 13 in terms of the company’s conditional share plan.

BALWIN Properties, the developer of mid-to-upper income apartments, advised shareholders yesterday that bonus shares had been awarded to the executive team of the company for the financial year ended February 28.

Chief executive Stephen Volker Brookes received shares valued at R3.27 million, while managing director Rodney Norman Gray got shares worth R2.5m. Chief financial officer Jonathan Weltman was given R1.45m in shares, while chief projects officer Ulrich Gschnaidtner got R1.95m.

The property firm, releasing its interims earlier this month, said it had lifted headline earnings per share a robust by 44 percent to 24.95 cents in the six months to August, as it recovered from difficult market conditions owing to the pandemic.

Brookes said at the time operational activity steadily recovered to pre-Covid-19 levels, supported by a continuing demand for apartments.