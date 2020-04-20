Bank of China's Johannesburg branch donates personal protective equipment to Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - At present, Covid-19 has spread to many countries in the world. The outbreak in South Africa has become increasingly severe.

South African government departments, police and medical personnel are facing a shortage of protective equipment.

Facing the severe challenges of the epidemic situation, Bank of China Limited Johannesburg branch (BoCJHB) actively promoted the anti-pandemic and anti-pandemic support work in South Africa.

On April 14, BoCJHB donated 30000 face masks to the Gauteng Provincial Department of Health for the front line.

Dr Li Tao said at the donation ceremony that South Africa is facing the spread of the pandemic, and various types of protection resources are insufficient. During the severe pandemic in China, South Africa actively donated anti-pandemic materials to China. "Now is the time for us to return. We will join hands with the people of South Africa to fight against Covid-19. We should also make more contributions to fight against Covid-19 and we are together."