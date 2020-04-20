Bank of China's Johannesburg branch donates personal protective equipment to Gauteng
South African government departments, police and medical personnel are facing a shortage of protective equipment.
Facing the severe challenges of the epidemic situation, Bank of China Limited Johannesburg branch (BoCJHB) actively promoted the anti-pandemic and anti-pandemic support work in South Africa.
On April 14, BoCJHB donated 30000 face masks to the Gauteng Provincial Department of Health for the front line.
Dr Li Tao said at the donation ceremony that South Africa is facing the spread of the pandemic, and various types of protection resources are insufficient. During the severe pandemic in China, South Africa actively donated anti-pandemic materials to China. "Now is the time for us to return. We will join hands with the people of South Africa to fight against Covid-19. We should also make more contributions to fight against Covid-19 and we are together."
Up to now, 2415 cases of new coronary pneumonia in South Africa have been diagnosed and 27 people have died. As from March 27, South Africa implemented a 21-day nationwide lockdown. On April 9, South African President Ramaphosa announced that the lockdown would be extended for two weeks to the end of April. During the lockdown period, except for the relevant public services and necessary security personnel, all other personnel must stay at home, only seek medical treatment, purchase necessities of life, etc, and are allowed to leave the residence temporarily.
As the “bridgehead” of Africa, BoCJHB has always been taking social responsibility and serving China-South Africa comprehensive strategic partnership as its core.
BUSINESS REPORT