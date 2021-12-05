Bank Zero, SA's first app-only bank, teams up with Pargo to deliver their bank cards

BANK Zero has teamed up with industry disruptor Pargo to assist with its bank card deliveries.

Pargo’s Pick-up Points allow customers to choose where they want to receive their order. Once the parcel arrives at the pick-up point, the customer will receive a notification to inform them that their package is available for collection.

Bank Zero, South Africa’s first app-only bank, finally launched to the public in August after a three-year delay.

“The Bank Zero experience is fully digital, except for one step – the physical delivery of the Bank Zero card. Pargo offered a great solution to bridge this gap. As an app-only bank, the process of joining as well as re-ordering further cards are done from within the Bank Zero app. Customers can then collect their card at a Pargo Pick-up Point of their choice,” it said this week