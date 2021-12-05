Business ReportCompanies
Bank Zero has teamed up with Pargo to assist with its bank card deliveries. Photo: Supplied

Bank Zero, SA's first app-only bank, teams up with Pargo to deliver their bank cards

BANK Zero has teamed up with industry disruptor Pargo to assist with its bank card deliveries.

Pargo has an established a network of more than 3 000 Pargo Pick-up Points nationwide, including all Clicks stores.

Pargo’s Pick-up Points allow customers to choose where they want to receive their order. Once the parcel arrives at the pick-up point, the customer will receive a notification to inform them that their package is available for collection.

Bank Zero, South Africa’s first app-only bank, finally launched to the public in August after a three-year delay.

“The Bank Zero experience is fully digital, except for one step – the physical delivery of the Bank Zero card. Pargo offered a great solution to bridge this gap. As an app-only bank, the process of joining as well as re-ordering further cards are done from within the Bank Zero app. Customers can then collect their card at a Pargo Pick-up Point of their choice,” it said this week

“We are very excited about our partnership with fellow digital-first company, Pargo,” Bank Zero chief executive, Yatin Narsai said. “Like Bank Zero, Pargo aims to make basic services simpler, accessible and more convenient for everyone.”

