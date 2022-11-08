Bank Zero’s new 2023 pricing guide - Will you be paying more this year?

It has been a year since Bank Zero launched in South Africa. The publicly traded company has now released its new fee structure for 2023.

Bank Zero has been able to keep its fees at Zero for the next financial year, according to a statement by the company. “All the Zeros are indeed still Zeros. Our other low fees have either remained the same or have been reduced even further. This is a beautiful inflation-beating story at a time when living costs are increasing beyond what is palatable,” Yatin Narsai, the CEO of Bank Zero, said. WHAT WAS PRIORITISED

Bank Zero said that cash deposits are new and were prioritised due to customer requests. “Customers can deposit at any Pick n Pay or Shoprite till-point. The fee is set by the retailer, and customers need to confirm this with the cashier before making the deposit. These deposits are immediately available in the account once card and PIN is confirmed,” the statement said. “The current customer base of Bank Zero consists of a large percentage of first adopters, which reflects in our higher-than-expected account activity. Whereas the early adopters were expected, the large percentage of business banking customers joining Bank Zero was somewhat surprising. It clearly talks to the current gap in the market for business banking – both in terms of fees and solutions,” Michael Jordaan, Bank Zero’s chairperson, said.

WHAT DOES THE COMPANY OFFER? Bank Zero offers the ability to open accounts for both individuals and businesses (incl large Pty Ltd’s) from day one.

Security features such as a patented card.

A unique process to detect rogue debit orders.

A unique-in-the-world card subscriptions model, addressing the ‘new type’ debit orders. • Providing youth with their own personal App logins.

Letting customers friend each other to accounts so that they can share savings and/or expenses. Pricing Guide 2023 Supplied Supplied Supplied