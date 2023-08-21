Banks’ policies and laws cannot supersede the Constitution

The South African Constitution safeguards our freedoms, including the right of association. According to independent analyst Corrie Kruger, bank rules and laws—such as the summary closing of bank accounts—cannot take precedence over the Constitution, and when banks disregard them, they are violating the law. Kruger said the fact that the banks believed they had the right to close an account was based on these companies ignoring the fact that in South Africa, everyone had free will or a right of association, which meant one could freely make political choices, even campaign for a particular cause – without being penalised – for example.

"If you don't want to associate, you don't have to is what the banks are saying. But, you can't just say I won't relate or I won't associate with you based on this and that. We have the Constitution, and in terms of it, that is not the way it works.” Unfortunately, banks were delighted to open an account when it suited them and then they could terminate it when it was convenient for them, said Kruger. "Unfortunately, that is not the right constitutional approach for a bank because a bank is an authority. It's not a private domain, it is a national asset, just like access to hospitals, just like access to education," he said.

Kruger said the banks were regulated by the Prudential Authority, and in his experience, the Regulator couldn't efficiently monitor transactions reported as “suspicious”, which often formed the basis of the banks choosing to disassociate themselves from certain individuals. "I once looked at the number of transactions that were reported as irregular or suspicious to the Regulator, to see if the Regulator was equipped to handle these. The transactions run into the thousands. The Regulator does not have sufficient systems or staff to do that job. Not in the least, there's no two ways about it," he said. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) states that generally, a bank can close a bank account at any time, and for any reason, and sometimes, where it is required to do so by law, it can close the account without giving any reason.

FSCA is the South African financial institutions market conduct Regulator and a successor agency to the Financial Services Board (South Africa). According to the FSCA, the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, 2001, for instance, compels a bank to close an account where it is unable to conduct customer due diligence as required by the Act. "In such a case, where it is required to do so by law, the bank does not have to give reasons for closing the account," it said.

According to the Authority, a bank may close a bank account for various reasons, including where it is compelled by law to do so, the ending of a contractual relationship between the bank and its customer, dormant accounts, the account is constantly overdrawn, the account is being used for illegal activities, etc. "Similarly, the bank does not have to provide reasons if it has a reasonable suspicion that the account is being used for criminal purposes. "Where a bank closes an account for any other reasons, it is compelled to follow the processes set out in the Conduct Standard for Banks, which includes the providing of reasons for closure of the account," it said.

The FSCA said where a person was aggrieved by a bank closing his or her account, despite following the processes as set out in the Conduct Standard for Banks, the person may complain to the Ombudsman for Banking Services. Meanwhile, Customer experience agency, nlightencx's CEO, Nathalie Schooling, said despite South Africans expecting ever-higher standards of ethics and accountability from businesses, banking was one of the sectors where customer trust seemed to have regressed. “Banks are increasingly in the spotlight over a range of ethical, trust, and customer service issues, and all too often they are not coming up smelling of roses," she said.

Schooling said a good example is the recent controversial decision by Standard Bank planning to close the banks of Sekunjalo and its affiliated companies, which include a local media house, due to claimed reputation risk. She said the decision left many questioning the move by the financial institution, given the lack of legal grounds, and citing a ‘right to bank.’ “Many businesses are saying: ‘Well, if it can happen to other companies, it can happen to me. If I cannot bank, I could be out of business,’”said Schooling.