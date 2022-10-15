BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index is declining

The buckling of South Africa’s local economy under the pressure of severe load shedding and global headwinds has seen the BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (BETI) declining further last month. Commenting on the release of the data on Wednesday, BankservAfrica’s Head of Stakeholder Engagements Shergeran Naidoo said the BETI weakened to an index level of 131.1, notably lower than the all-time high of 143.2 in May and the lowest since the 130.6 reached in December 2021,”

Disturbingly, the BETI declined for the fourth consecutive month with a contraction of 0.4% recorded in September compared to 2.0% in August. On an annual basis, the BETI improved by 1.6% compared to the 1.1% drop in August this year. Independent economist Elize Kruger said the ongoing contraction in the BETI, on a monthly basis, reflected the dire conditions in the South African economy during the month of September. She said South Africa endured the worst-ever month of load shedding in September as Eskom’s data indicated 572 of the month’s 720 hours were directly affected. Analysis by Eskom’s Research, Testing and Development department showed that besides last year, more power cuts were experienced in September this year than in any other year since load shedding started in 2007. “The negative impact of load shedding reaches all spheres of the economy, businesses and households. Companies buckle under the inability to produce at capacity, the cost of lost production, reduced productivity, the cost of providing alternatives, reduced margins and more. Households have also been hit particularly hard,” Kruger said.

In addition, the economy was battling with the rising cost of living and interest rate increases. The lack of economic momentum, said to be as reflected in the BETI, also surfaced in other nowcasting indicators, which have also plummeted in September. The Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 48.2, reflecting the impact of severe load shedding on the energy-intensive manufacturing sector. The S&P Global South Africa PMI, which reflected activity in the broader private sector, contracted for the first time since December last year falling to 49.2. Additionally, global headwinds were said to be gaining momentum with global economic output contracting for a second straight month in September, according to the JP Morgan Composite PMI. Manufacturing was also being hit by rising prices, weakening demand and slumping trade. In the services sector, consumer-focused firms were said to be suffering from falling demand due to the cost of living crisis and resultant higher interest rates.

The number of transactions cleared through BankservAfrica stalled in September. According to Naidoo, the standardised nominal value of transactions stood at R1.156 trillion, while the number of transactions increased slightly to 136.2 million from 136.1 million in August. This showed marginal monthly growth of 0.1% in September, the number of transactions being 11.3% higher than a year earlier. Kruger said that with the headwinds still rolling unabated onto the South African economy, the BETI signalled the probability of an economic contraction in Q3 2022. “The local economy remains woefully unable to gain synchronised momentum across all sectors in light of all the challenges, and we will continue to experience a ‘muddle-along’ scenario,” Kruger said. Meanwhile, in the Nedbank CIB Daily Market Commentary for Wednesday, the bank's Research Analyst Reezwana Sumad said the foreign exchange markets remained at the mercy of headline-driven activity. “The rand, as expected, is struggling to maintain any gains, this as the economy grapples with the effects of electricity supply constraints and strike action,” Sumad said.

