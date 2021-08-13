Barberton Mines lands 3-year wage agreement with NUM, 5-year with UASA

Pan African Resources, the JSE-listed mid-tier gold producer, said yesterday that Barberton Mines Proprietary had successfully concluded a three-year wage agreement with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and a five-year wage agreement with the United Association of South Africa (UASA).

Cobus Loots, Pan African's chief executive, said, “We are pleased with the outcome of the negotiations and commend the constructive spirit in which they were conducted.”

The NUM agreement provided for an average annual wage increase of approximately 5.6 percent, compound annually, for the bargaining unit over a three-year term, effective from July 1 and terminating on June 30, 2024.

The Uasa agreement, effective from July 1 and terminating on June, 30, 2026, provided for a year one and two average annual increase of 5 percent, with year three an average annual increase of 5 percent or the annual South African consumer price inflation rate (CPI), whichever was higher, capped at 6 percent. Year four and five an average annual increase of 5 percent or CPI, whichever is higher, capped at 6 percent.