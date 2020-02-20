Barclays is changing a system it was piloting that tracks how employees spend their time at work, after critical media reports on Thursday accused the bank of spying on its staff. Photo: Simon Dawson/Reuters

LONDON – Barclays is changing a system it was piloting that tracks how employees spend their time at work, after critical media reports on Thursday accused the bank of spying on its staff. A Barclays spokesperson said it was changing how it used the Sapience software so it would now track only anonymised data, in response to staff feedback that the system was intrusive.

Sapience gives companies “insights into work patterns” and tracks employee productivity by monitoring their computer usage, according to its website.

CityAM newspaper first reported Barclays’ use of the software on Thursday, citing privacy campaigners who criticised the scheme as “creepy”.

Barclays said the system was only being trialled with a small number of employees, and that it was not designed to monitor how and when staff took breaks, as newspaper reports said.