Barclays completes exit from Absa

This follows Barclays in April selling 63 million shares of the financial services for a for £526m through an accelerated bookbuild placing.

Barclays fetched R169 per share in an accelerated bookbuild announced on Wednesday.

The placing is expected to result in a proforma increase of about 4 basis points to Barclays’s group CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, as at June 30.

In 2017, Barclays Africa Group sold most of its holding on Absa.

The British bank announced it would sell Absa in 2016, as part of a strategy revamp to focus more on the US and Britain under then chief executive Jes Staley.