Outgoing chairperson of 12 years, advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza SC, said yesterday: “It has been an honour and privilege to have been a member of the Barloworld board for just over 20 years and chairperson for 12. During this time, I have seen the group weather many changes and challenging macro-economic dynamics.”
Dongwana has served on the Barloworld board since May 2012. After qualifying as a CA, Dongwana worked as an equity analyst at Gensec Asset Management. She currently serves as a non-executive director of Mpact and Nedbank. Prior to these appointments, she was an audit partner at Deloitte for almost 10 years.
Dongwana is also a member of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority Tribunal and a member of the African Women Chartered Accountants.
“I am honoured to be appointed the chairperson of the board of Barloworld, a company I’ve been proud to serve for more than eight years.”