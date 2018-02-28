



The listed distribution group yesterday withdrew a cautionary announcement related to this potential acquisition.





It advised shareholders that these discussions had been terminated, because the parties could not agree on certain key commercial terms.





Shareholders were therefore no longer required to exercise caution when dealing in the company shares, it said.





Barloworld added that in line with its strategy, the company would continue to pursue target growth opportunities. Shares in Barloworld dropped 0.92percent on the JSE yesterday to close at R180.





-BUSINESS REPORT

