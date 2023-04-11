Barloworld makes new appointments to lead key businesses

Masemola will take over from Emmy Leeka who will step into the role of CEO of Equipment Eurasia, also effective immediately.

The current CEO of the business, Quinton McGeer, will be taking early retirement at the end of September and will use the next six months to hand over to Leeka to ensure a smooth transition, the heavy equipment and automotive group said in a statement over the weekend.

McGeer has been with Barloworld for over three decades, having served in various roles within the business. During his tenure he played a pivotal role in the motor retail business of Barloworld. He has also been instrumental in driving the strong performance of the Equipment Eurasia business, including leading on the divestment of the Iberian business and the integration of the Mongolia business into Barloworld.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Quinton for his invaluable service to Barloworld over the past decades. Quinton has been a strong culture carrier throughout this period,” Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela said in a statement.