BASA joins forces with Massmart and SALBA to engage traders in KZN

The Beer Association of South Africa (BASA) announced its participation in a strategic tour of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) region, hosted by Massmart/Mass Cash. As a key bulk distributor of beverages, including beer, Massmart/Mass Cash is partnering with BASA and the South African Liquor Brand Owners’ Association (SALBA) to engage with traders in the region, fostering stronger relationships and promoting responsible industry practices.

This initiative aligns with BASA’s broader mission to establish a nationwide presence and support the development of a thriving beer culture in South Africa. Through this engagement, BASA and its partners aim to: Strengthen relationships with traders in KZN, integrating them into a larger national network.

Encourage responsible trading practices and responsible alcohol consumption among traders and consumers alike.

Inspire traders to become ambassadors for responsible drinking campaigns, ensuring a sustainable and responsible industry. Archy Hlahla, marketing, communications and stakeholder engagement manager at BASA, said, “This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering responsible industry growth while strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders. By collaborating with Massmart/Mass Cash, SALBA, and traders in KZN, we are actively promoting responsible trade and consumption, ensuring sustainable industry practices that benefit both businesses and communities.”

According to Amy Chetty, Liquor Store Manager at Massmart Pinetown, the aim of the partnership was to educate South Africans about illicit alcohol that is in the market and the impact and dangers thereof. Kurt Moore, CEO at SALBA supported this view and said, “We are passionate about educating stakeholders on the dangers and challenges in the fight against illicit trade. Capacity building, collaboration, awareness and education are key focus areas for SALBA, and we want to support our members, the industry and key government stakeholders to drive mechanisms to address the issue of illicit trade and counterfeit goods. As such, engaging with traders is crucial for several reasons, especially from a compliance, regulatory, and public safety perspective." “The session with the traders was a very informative, interactive experience, where we gained significant insights into the challenges they face, and we in turn shared the risks associated with illicit trade, and the importance of compliance.”