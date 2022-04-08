Basil Read continues to operate steadily, say Business Rescue Practitioners

Embattled construction firm Basil Read, which is in business rescue, had continued operating steadily despite Covid-19 pandemic challenges, its Business Rescue Practitioners said yesterday in a monthly update report. The latest business rescue report stated that there were three remaining construction contracts in the defects liability period.

Umgeni Water, the Rosetta Water Treatment Works contract was set to be finished in March 2022, while the commercial closure of TCTA, the Olifants River Water Resources Development Project, Phase 2 was expected in the second quarter of 2022. Regarding the contract with the parastatal Eskom, relating to the Medupi Buildings Package, three out of the four projects had received the performance certificates with the final account to be determined by April.

“The remaining project, the Buildings Project, is anticipated to receive a performance certificate which is also in April 2022, with the determination of the final account before the end of Q2 2022,” the Business Rescue Practitioners said. According to the practitioners, the aggregate contingent liability in the form of construction guarantees had been reduced to R72.8 million versus R1.1 billion at the beginning of the rescue proceedings. Basil Read continued to pursue contract claims as it relies heavily on claims proceeds to meet its commitments.

“Although there has been considerable progress in obtaining favourable rulings with respect to certain of these claims, some employers continue withholding payments necessitating additional legal action to enforce the rulings. Thus, the timing of receipts of funds for these claims remains uncertain,” the practitioners said. The Business Rescue Practitioners said they remained of the view that full implementation of the Business Rescue Plan will achieve a better result than a liquidation. “From a Basil Read Holdings Limited perspective, the implementation of the Business Rescue Plan of Basil Read Limited continues. However, its effect at a group level remains uncertain until it is completed. Therefore, the suspension will remain in place until the implementation is complete and the effects on the group can be determined,” the practitioners said.