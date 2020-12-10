BAT expects pandemic to hurt revenue by 2.5%

DURBAN - BRITISH American Tobacco (BAT) said yesterday it expects the Covid-19 outbreak to impact its revenue by 2.5 percent in the financial year 2020, revising its earlier estimate of a 3 percent headwind. As a result, the tobacco manufacturing company said in its trading update that it expects its adjusted revenue growth for the financial year to be at the high end of the 1 percent to 3 percent range despite the Covid-19 impact on its business. Chief executive Jack Bowles said the Covid-19 pandemic had made 2020 a difficult year for everyone, but the group managed to navigate it because of the dedication of its employees throughout the globe. “It is their hard work that has ensured we are on track to deliver a strong set of results in 2020, given this backdrop. We are confident about the future for BAT and are committed to our 2025 new category revenue ambition of £5 billion (about R20bn),” Bowles said. BAT also expectds a mid-single growth in its adjusted diluted earnings per share (Eps) as expenditure on new categories is expected to increase by £200 million in the second half of the year as it wants to capitalise on investment opportunities by taking advantage of the good momentum in the business.

The group said it was growing the new category business as fast as possible and it had around 13 million non-combustible product consumers.

BAT had operations in around 180 countries and its brands include Dunhill, Kent and Rothmans as well as Vype and Vuse and Glo.

In South Africa, the group was boosted by the lifting of the ban on cigarette sales in August while in the US the cigarette industry volume was expected to be broadly flat, revising its earlier estimate of 2.5 percent decline.

Overall the group expected improved results for financial year 2020 despite a 5 percent decline in tobacco heating products (THP) volumes and Vuse was the fastest growing international vapour brand and is the market leader in Canada with a value share of 64 percent in October, reflecting a very successful brand migration from Vype.

The group said its glo brand has reached a 5.9 percent volume share of total nicotine in Japan, but the withdrawal of Glo Sens in Japan led to a one-off revenue impact of £50m during the year.

Bowles said BAT continued to report strong results despite the uncertainty created by the pandemic.

“While the environment remains uncertain due to the continuing challenges of Covid-19, the business is performing strongly,” he said.

