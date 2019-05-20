Bata South Africa is calling all creative and innovative trendsetting youth, between the ages of 8 and 16 years, Grade 4 to 11, to be a part of Bata South Africa’s Youth "Board" of Directors. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Bata South Africa is calling all creative and innovative trendsetting youth, between the ages of 8 and 16 years, Grade 4 to 11, to be a part of Bata South Africa’s Youth "Board" of Directors. As part of Bata’s global drive to ensure that customer satisfaction is top priority, including that of the youth, Bata South Africa has decided to tap into the expertise of South Africa’s vibrant and creative youth. This will assist guide their fashion philosophy, ensure ‘youth-appeal’ and to unpack what youth really want and need from a pair of shoes.

Bata South Africa will be appointing twenty-one school going youth to the board, with 7 members from each of the regions, namely Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg. The board will reflect the demographic of South Africa by 31 May 2019.

"We really believe that these ‘new directors’, the directors of our future, will help us to see the same things through renewed eyes, with a fresh perspective. We are looking for an edge to deliver tailor made and market desired shopping experiences for our customers," said Swastika Juggernath, Marketing Manager, Bata South Africa

The board members that are selected by Bata will receive the following benefits:

1 .Toughees School shoes, of their choice, for the year

2. Tomy Takkies in three different styles or colours

3 . One other Bata brand of shoes

4. A personalised Bata Youth Board of Directors business card

5. A Directors uniform shirt and fun T-shirt

6. A tablet with data for the duration of their tenure

7. Stationery

8. Reading Books and e-Books

9. Online courses to help with schoolwork

10. A powerful ‘real-life’ learning experience

11. Transport to and from the “board” meetings including for the accompanying parent/ guardian

12. A reference letter at the end of the tenure signed by the MD of Bata

13. R2500 towards school fees or a donation to your school if all tasks are successfully completed

The board members are expected to be a mini ambassador for Bata South Africa from July – December 2019, to wear Bata products to school and socially to get maximum experience of the product and share suggestions, content and concepts as well as attend “board” meetings three times a year with an accompanying parent/guardian. “Board” meetings will be during school holidays to ensure schoolwork stays top priority.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE