Bata SA looks to take a new step in expanding its business

Footwear producer, Bata South Africa, said it was stepping forward with its sights set on expanding its local business and increasing exports across the African market over the next five years. Country manager, Michael Wyatt, said the focus was now on vigorous expansion and distribution of some of Bata’s global labels to existing local manufacturing.

“We’re well under way in executing the first steps of our 2023 to 2027 strategy and are introducing new collections of select international sneaker, comfort and outdoor categories to the local market,” Wyatt said. Bata is a household name globally with a reputation for affordable, reliable footwear. It currently produces over 5 million shoes a year at its manufacturing facility in Loskop, Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal, mainly comprising Toughees school shoes, Bata Industrials safety footwear, Safari for the outdoor adventurer, and the Tomy Takkies line. These include top-selling, global children’s footwear range Bubblegummers, North Star sneakers, Power athletic footwear, the outdoor-inspired Weinbrenner range, and the comfort-focused Comfit line.

The company said harnessing the power of partnerships would be a key focus as Bata SA plugs into this global Bata strategy for growth. It said new retail negotiations were at an advanced stage. “Having closed our own branded retail stores in South Africa several years ago, we currently retail through major chains including Ackermans, PEP, Jet, Edgars, Mr Price, and Shoe City, as well as select wholesale distributors and e-commerce platforms Zando, Superbalist and Takealot. The focus now is on adding shelf-space within South Africa’s leading retail chains,” Wyatt said. He said that as a global retailer, they could provide African customers with products, brands, and insights from around the world that serve as unique selling points and opportunities for mutual growth. “Our intention is not to simply sell our brand wholesale, but rather to establish long-term partnerships with retailers and offer them exclusive, distinctive products.”

Bata said it was also investing in its back-end systems, logistics, marketing and human capital, launching a new enterprise resource planning system, an African warehouse management system and a direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform in support of its expansion model. With 21 manufacturing sites worldwide, the Bata Group said it sold 150 million pairs of shoes each year, has a retail network of over 5 300 stores across more than 70 countries, and employed 32 000 people globally. According to an online platform specialising in market and consumer data Statista, revenue in the footwear segment was projected to reach $82.8 million (R1.5 billion this year.

Revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate of 1.58%, resulting in a projected market volume of $88.17m by 2027. With a projected market volume of $43.6m in 2023, most revenue is generated in China. In the footwear segment, the number of users is expected to amount to 16.1 million users by 2027. User penetration will be 17.4% in 2023 and is expected to hit 25.6% by 2027. In November, 10 South African footwear and leather companies received a shot in the arm from the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) to showcase their proudly South African products at the 2022 edition of the Australian Footwear and Leather Show in Melbourne, Australia. The department said the Footwear and Leather Show Australia connected Australian and New Zealand trade buyers with a broad range of manufacturers and suppliers from across the globe. With a focus on footwear and leather accessories, apparel, and textiles, the event was to provide an efficient way for industry professionals to source internationally, take part in industry seminars, and unlock business opportunities.