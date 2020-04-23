Baxter may stay closed until early 2021, appeals for public support

CAPE TOWN - Performing arts centre the Baxter Theatre is likely to only reopen in early 2021 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, that's according to theatre CEO Lara Foot. The centre, which is not funded by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, says it has been severely impacted by the current pandemic and is calling on the support of the public to keep its doors open after the pandemic comes to an end, the theatre has said in a statement. Unlike the Artscape Theatre Centre, the Market and other state theatres that are supported by the government, the theatre also doesn’t qualify for funding from the National Lottery Commission. According to Foot, a few weeks prior to the pandemic, she met with the vice chancellor of the University of Cape Town on the sustainability of the Baxter Theatre, as well as discussing a way forward to becoming far less dependent on the funding from the university. Foot added that the university allocates the centre a grant of approximately one-third of its annual operational expenses. The rest of the theatre's expenses are paid from its annual income, which includes ticket sales, donations, theatre rentals and interest on the theatre’s Permanent Endowment Fund.

“We are the most active theatre in the country, presenting over 3,000 performances a year, with a growing international reputation. We are also the most diverse theatre in the country, when it comes to programming and audience members,” Foot said.

“We do this with a small and dedicated staff, all of us working two or three portfolios at the same time. Our staff complement is half the size of any similar-size theatres in the country,” Foot said.

Meanwhile, theatre management says that its production fund is separate to its operational fund, and that the CEO has to raise funds for each separately.

Foot also says that it is extremely difficult in these times to find a sizable annual grant from any individual or business.

Furthermore, the CEO said that they did not envisage that the theatre would be able to operate optimally until early 2021.

“We have to raise R5 million to get through this year. The Baxter’s very existence depends on this amount,” Foot said.

The Baxter said in a statement it would like theatre patrons to consider the following:

