BBC welcomes and applauds Competition Commission raids on insurance firms

“The corporate world in South Africa has shown signs of being highly infested with malfeasance, corruption and gate keeping. The financial sector which happens to be an important player in the economy is becoming notorious with these un-befitting acts,” the BBC said.

The Black Business Chamber (BBC) said on Thursday that it noted and welcomed the raid by the Competition Commission of Bright Rock Life Limited, Discovery Limited, FMI, Hollard Insurance Group, Momentum, Old Mutual Insure Limited, Professional Provident Society Limited and Sanlam.

“If experience is anything to go by, the findings of the Competition Commission against the 2010 Bread Cartel, Construction companies in 2010 Stadia Project, price fixing by the banks, are a testimony to the above.”

While analysis of the information obtained during the raid is still going to be done and findings to be made in that effect, the BBC said that they have no doubt that the commission has a case here.

“BBC is holding a view that punitive measures that usually follow because of these cases is not enough, given the amount of damage and retrogression that is suffered by a transformation trajectory in the economy.”