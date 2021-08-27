Beko, a freestanding home appliances brand, launches in two stand-alone stores SA

Arçelik, the consumer durables and electronics manufacturer is expanding its brand southern Africa by adding Beko, a freestanding home appliances name to its local portfolio. Beko is available in 20 African countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, and Mauritius.

Arçelik which holds brands Defy, Grundig and Beko under its umbrella has launched Beko in South Africa at stand-alone stores in Johannesburg and Durban. In South Africa, Arçelik currently employs more than 2700 staff with two manufacturing facilities, and is the largest manufacturer of major domestic appliances in sub-Saharan Africa. Beko Regional Marketing Director for sub-Saharan Africa Rajan Gungiah said: “Arçelik’s growth strategy is to expand into regions where the middle class is growing exponentially. We see huge economic growth potential in Africa, and it is at the forefront of our expansion plans. This is why we have already made significant investment in the continent, for example, our purchase of Defy in 2011, and we are continuing to invest and grow our business in this region".

Beko has recognised that healthy living is only possible on a healthy planet and has committed to protecting the earth by designing and manufacturing energy-efficient products, and investing in resource efficiency in production. “We work hard to contribute towards a healthier planet by developing products that reduce waste. As a responsible manufacturer, we are acutely aware of the challenges the region faces, including energy and water scarcity. We firmly believe in the potential of this continent and are responding to these issues by investing in appliances that are designed with Africa in mind,” Gungiah said. Some of the innovations from this newly launched brand include a microfibre filtration system for washing machines that collects fibres released during the washing cycle.